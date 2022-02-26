Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Utah in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon has won 12-straight games against Utah.

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (18-10) travel to take on conference rival Utah (17-9) and extend their 12-game win streak over the Utes on Senior Day at the Huntsman Center on Saturday.

After holding off the Utes in a 70-66 victory earlier this season, Oregon is currently riding its longest win streak over Utah (12 games) in program history, dating back to the 2015 season.

Utah’s upset bid against the Ducks fell short in January when Oregon closed the game on a 4-0 run after a Gianna Kneepkens layup tied the game at 60 with 2:34 remaining. The game was tied seven times throughout the contest, while the lead changed hands seven times as well, but Oregon’s balanced scoring attack was too much for the Utes.

Most recently, Oregon fell to Colorado 86-83 in overtime in the team’s last action on Wednesday, with Endyia Rogers’ 28 points leading the way in the loss.

As for Utah, it recently defeated Oregon State 70-58 on Thursday, with Brynna Maxwell putting up a team-high 12 points in the win.

Utah will now try to get its first win over Oregon since the 2015 season on Saturday.

