How to Watch Oregon at Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ducks look for their fourth win in a row as they visit Washington in Pac-12 women's basketball action.

Oregon (10-5) is finally healthy and the team is now rolling, winning its last three games. On Friday, it looks to make it four in a row against a struggling Washington (5-5) team.

How to Watch Oregon at Washington in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

The Huskies have started conference play with an 0-2 record, losing on the road to UCLA and USC after the team's first four conference games were canceled.

Against the Trojans, Nancy Mulkey finished with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, but it wasn't enough to get past USC, which got 24 points from Jordyn Jenkins and shot 71.4% as a team in the third quarter to take control of the game.

As for Oregon, the Ducks are healthy, which has led to two wins in a row against ranked opponents, taking down Arizona and then UConn. The 72-59 win over the Huskies saw Te-Hina Paopao score 22 points on 7-for-17 shooting, while Sedona Prince added 14 points off the bench. The team shot 37.5% from three in the victory.

Oregon has won the last eight meetings of these teams, most recently defeating the Huskies last January 69-52. Washington's last win came in 2016, with current Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum scoring 44 points in the win.

