How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State goes for its third straight win on Friday night when it takes on Arizona State

Oregon State heads to Arizona State for the first of two straight games in the state of Arizona. The Beavers come into the game on a two-game winning streak and winners of four of their last five.

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream the Oregon State at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are now 4-2 in the Pac-12 and 11-5 overall as they continue to play good basketball. They are just two games back of first-place Stanford.

The Beavers will see how good they are soon as they will play four straight games against ranked teams after Friday.

First, though, they must take care of an Arizona State team that has lost three straight games.

The Sun Devils had six games postponed to start the new year and have gone just 1-3 since coming back.

They are still over .500 overall at 9-8 but just 1-3 in the Pac-12. It has been a tough stretch for them as they have not dealt well with having the time off well.

Friday night they will look to get back on track and pull off an upset of the visiting Beavers.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Oregon State at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
