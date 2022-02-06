How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

Arizona has to be looking for a huge win over Oregon State to keep pace at the top of the Pac-12 in women's college basketball.

No. 8 Arizona (16-3) are in full Avengers mode right now after getting their win back over Oregon (63-48) and now get to face Oregon State (11-6) today, who they barely edged earlier this season. That was in a period of the season where the Wildcats lost two of three games and struggled in a few more to look like the team that nearly won a national championship last season.

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The Wildcats got their win back against Oregon (63-48) and look to flex their muscles again against another pacific northwest team today:

In their first game this season, the Wildcats edged the Beavers in a game that was neck and neck all game other than a small run in the third quarter that ultimately decided the game for the Wildcats.

It was a defensive grind for both teams as the top-ranked defense in the Pac-12 showed up for the Wildcats, smothering the Ducks, forcing Taya Corosdale to try and win the game on her own with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Wildcats, however, had three players in double figures, led by Brendu Yeaney with 15 points.

A win here would keep the Wildcats in the hunt for the second seed in the Pac-12 tournament, with the top seed nearly sealed up with No. 2 Stanford already.

The Wildcats were able to avenge their loss to Oregon, have a chance to avenge a sloppy game against the Beavers today and will close out the season against USC, the other team that beat them in conference play.

