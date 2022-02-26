How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

On the final day in the Pac-12 the Oregon State Beavers look to upset the Colorado Buffaloes.

It took a grind and fall from grace for Colorado (19-7) to get back on track and in a position to make some noise in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments respectively. They have won five of their last six games after losing six of their last seven to get back on track to where they started the season as an undefeated contender in the conference. They close the season against Oregon State (13-11), a team that beat them during their low point of the season.

The Buffaloes are getting back on track with three wins in a row, most recently defeating No. 25 Oregon (86-83):

In their first game this season the Beavers knocked off the Buffaloes 69-66 at the beginning of the drought for the Buffaloes. It was a closely contested game with the Buffaloes coming back from a small deficit to force overtime, then only making one field goal in the extra period to lose the game.

The Beavers were led by Talia von Oelhoffen with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists pacing the offense and Ellie Mack’s 17 points off the bench on 6-6 shooting (4-4 from three).

The Buffaloes got 18 points off the bench from Quay Miller and 10 more from Tayanna Jones, with the starters only scoring 35 points to the bench’s 31.

It has been a month since that game with the Buffaloes playing better basketball with wins over Washington, California, UCLA, USC and No. 25 Oregon and just a loss to No. 2 Stanford staining their streak. Closing out with a win today over the Beavers will go a long way to their chances in the tournaments.

