Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On the final day in the Pac-12 the Oregon State Beavers look to upset the Colorado Buffaloes.

It took a grind and fall from grace for Colorado (19-7) to get back on track and in a position to make some noise in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments respectively. They have won five of their last six games after losing six of their last seven to get back on track to where they started the season as an undefeated contender in the conference. They close the season against Oregon State (13-11), a team that beat them during their low point of the season.

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buffaloes are getting back on track with three wins in a row, most recently defeating No. 25 Oregon (86-83):

In their first game this season the Beavers knocked off the Buffaloes 69-66 at the beginning of the drought for the Buffaloes. It was a closely contested game with the Buffaloes coming back from a small deficit to force overtime, then only making one field goal in the extra period to lose the game.

The Beavers were led by Talia von Oelhoffen with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists pacing the offense and Ellie Mack’s 17 points off the bench on 6-6 shooting (4-4 from three).

The Buffaloes got 18 points off the bench from Quay Miller and 10 more from Tayanna Jones, with the starters only scoring 35 points to the bench’s 31.

It has been a month since that game with the Buffaloes playing better basketball with wins over Washington, California, UCLA, USC and No. 25 Oregon and just a loss to No. 2 Stanford staining their streak. Closing out with a win today over the Beavers will go a long way to their chances in the tournaments.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Oregon State at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Oregon State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates at the end of the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17756145
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at Kansas State

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

NC State vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 22, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colgate vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots over Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy