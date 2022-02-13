How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

Oregon State looks to get even with Oregon after losing the first game this week in women's college basketball.

No. 24 Oregon (16-7) has risen all the way up to second place in the Pac-12 and look to make it two wins in a row — a clean season sweep — against Oregon State (11-9) today. These teams just played a few days ago in Corvallis and look to get another win at home today in Eugene. The Ducks are playing great basketball this season and have shown the potential to be one of the best teams in the country on any given day.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

The Ducks got the win over their in-state and conference rivals after a very competitive game, won in the fourth quarter:

In their first matchup, both teams played a really competitive style that led to the Beavers entering the fourth quarter with a one-point lead. These two teams know each other very well which could lead to an upset any year.

Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win while Nyara Sabally came off the bench with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Sabally went 8-for-11 from the free-throw line controlling the game and getting the Beavers into foul trouble.

The Beavers were led by a bench player themselves with Ellie Mack scoring 19 points (5-of-7 from three), four rebounds and two assists. The Beavers had good balance with three starters in double figures as well with Talia von Oelhoffen nearly finishing with a triple-double, 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

These two teams should be in a position for another really good game after the way they both played the other day and historically how they compete.

