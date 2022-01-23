Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State makes a road trip to Washington on Sunday for a Pac-12 women's basketball contest.

Washington (5-6) will host Oregon State (8-4) on Sunday in a Pac-12 women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Watch Oregon State at Washington online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers are 1-1 in conference play, losing to Arizona and then winning in overtime on Monday to Colorado. So far, OSU has had five conference games postponed.

In the Colorado win, Talia von Oelhoffen led the team with 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting and was 4-for-8 from three. She also added five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Washington is 0-3 in conference play, losing to UCLA, USC and Oregon, with the latter game coming this past Friday. The Huskies fought hard against a strong Ducks team, but wound up losing 68-61. Lauren Schwartz led the team with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting and was 3-for-3 from deep. She also added five rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, center Nancy Mulkey finished with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting and blocked three shots while also finishing with five rebounds and three assists.

Oregon State has won its last nine games against the Huskies.

Regional restrictions may apply.

