Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Oregon State vs. Stanford in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can Stanford repeat as Pac-12 Tournament champions? Thursday, they start off against the Oregon State.

No. 2 Stanford (25-3) has beaten its opponent today, Oregon State (14-12), in both regular-season matchups by a combined 50 points. The Cardinal are on an absolute tear right now, having won 17 games in a row. Last year, the Cardinal beat the Beavers in the semifinals (79-45) on their way to winning the tournament. This year, they meet one round earlier in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Oregon State vs. Stanford in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Oregon State vs. Stanford in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal won with great balance in their two games against the Beavers averaging 84.5 points per game and giving up 61.0 points per game.

That has been the Cardinal style all season. They have waves of talent and wear teams out with their depth.

This season, the team has four players averaging in double figures led by Cameron Brink with 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

In their 17 game win streak, the Cardinal have been running through opponents. During this stretch, they have 12 wins by double-digits and are scoring the ball as well as any team in the country.

However, over their last three games, the Cardinal have won each game by single digits and the games have gotten a little tighter and more competitive.

Can the Beavers pull off the upset of all upsets here today?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Oregon State vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17773321
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Oregon State vs. Stanford

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17724205
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State at Coppin State in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_15416333
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Tournament, First Round: Pacific vs. Santa Clara

By Quinn Roberts
32 minutes ago
ja-morant
SI Guide

The Ja Morant Show Heads to Boston

By Kevin Sweeney
44 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
54 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
55 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
56 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
57 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots the ball beside Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
58 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy