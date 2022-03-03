Can Stanford repeat as Pac-12 Tournament champions? Thursday, they start off against the Oregon State.

No. 2 Stanford (25-3) has beaten its opponent today, Oregon State (14-12), in both regular-season matchups by a combined 50 points. The Cardinal are on an absolute tear right now, having won 17 games in a row. Last year, the Cardinal beat the Beavers in the semifinals (79-45) on their way to winning the tournament. This year, they meet one round earlier in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Oregon State vs. Stanford in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Cardinal won with great balance in their two games against the Beavers averaging 84.5 points per game and giving up 61.0 points per game.

That has been the Cardinal style all season. They have waves of talent and wear teams out with their depth.

This season, the team has four players averaging in double figures led by Cameron Brink with 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

In their 17 game win streak, the Cardinal have been running through opponents. During this stretch, they have 12 wins by double-digits and are scoring the ball as well as any team in the country.

However, over their last three games, the Cardinal have won each game by single digits and the games have gotten a little tighter and more competitive.

Can the Beavers pull off the upset of all upsets here today?

