How to Watch Oregon State at Utah in Women's College Basketball

The Utes (16-9) look to extend their three-game home winning streak when they host Oregon State (13-10) in Pac-12 action Thursday.

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

The Utes are 10-3 at home this season and are riding high after a 75-70 road victory over conference rival UCLA on Sunday in Los Angeles.

However, with their matchup earlier this season postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the last time the Beavers traveled to Salt Lake City, they stunned Utah 84-74 on their home floor.

Utah trailed by as many as 19 points in the game last January, and despite a fourth-quarter surge by the Utes, it wasn’t enough to overcome the double-digit deficit.

The Beavers are 21-8 all-time against Utah (7-6 in Salt Lake City) and are aiming for the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 tournament next month.

Although it pulled off the upset last season, Oregon State is only 3-5 on the road this season and has dropped five of the last seven games.

