The Oregon Ducks look to rebound when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The season started with a mixed bag for No. 19 Oregon (14-6), as it played tough teams, but lost a few and were just 7-4 entering conference play. Since then, the Ducks have gone 7-2 with huge wins in conference play and beat two Top 10 ranked teams in Arizona and Connecticut as of late. They take on Arizona State (10-8) to keep pace with their rivals at the top of the Pac-12.

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Ducks out paced the Sun Devils in the first and final periods last Tuesday in a 72-58 win, before their loss to Arizona.

In their first meeting earlier this month, the Ducks got 22 points and six rebounds from Nyara Sabally and 19 points, six rebounds and six assists from Te-Hina Paopao for the win. The team played a balanced game and took care of business at the start and end of the game.

The Sun Devils had a small outburst in the second quarter with a 17-11 showing that allowed them to stay in the game at the half. In fact, entering the fourth quarter the Sun Devils kept it very competitive only trailing by three points

The Ducks are looking to rebound after losing to Arizona to even the season series and maintain pace with undefeated conference foe No. 2 Stanford.

From today until their next clash with the Cardinal, the Ducks have a relatively easy schedule and could enter that game 19-6 and in a position to wrestle away the top spot in the Pac-12.

