How to Watch Oregon vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (21-11) and the No. 12 seed Belmont Bruins (22-7) meet on Saturday at 5:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Belmont
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Belmont
- The 69.2 points per game the Ducks record are 13.7 more points than the Bruins allow (55.5).
- When Oregon totals more than 55.5 points, it is 18-8.
- When Belmont gives up fewer than 69.2 points, it is 18-3.
- The Bruins put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 59.0 the Ducks give up to opponents.
- Belmont is 18-4 when it scores more than 59.0 points.
- Oregon is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Ducks are at the 82nd spot in the country's scoring charts (69.2 PPG), while the Bruins allow the 22nd-fewest points per game (55.5) in the country.
- The 75th-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.4 PPG) is Belmont, while the Oregon squad ranks 82nd in the country defensively (59.0 PPG).
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Stanford
L 66-62
Home
2/23/2022
Colorado
L 86-83
Away
2/26/2022
Utah
W 73-65
Away
3/3/2022
UCLA
W 63-60
Home
3/4/2022
Utah
L 80-73
Home
3/19/2022
Belmont
-
Home
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
W 88-50
Home
2/24/2022
Murray State
W 85-79
Away
2/26/2022
Tennessee State
W 82-44
Home
3/4/2022
Austin Peay
W 63-51
Home
3/5/2022
Tennessee Tech
W 51-29
Home
3/19/2022
Oregon
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)