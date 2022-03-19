Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) and Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) celebrate as the Utes play the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) and Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) celebrate as the Utes play the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (21-11) and the No. 12 seed Belmont Bruins (22-7) meet on Saturday at 5:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Belmont

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Belmont

  • The 69.2 points per game the Ducks record are 13.7 more points than the Bruins allow (55.5).
  • When Oregon totals more than 55.5 points, it is 18-8.
  • When Belmont gives up fewer than 69.2 points, it is 18-3.
  • The Bruins put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 59.0 the Ducks give up to opponents.
  • Belmont is 18-4 when it scores more than 59.0 points.
  • Oregon is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Ducks are at the 82nd spot in the country's scoring charts (69.2 PPG), while the Bruins allow the 22nd-fewest points per game (55.5) in the country.
  • The 75th-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.4 PPG) is Belmont, while the Oregon squad ranks 82nd in the country defensively (59.0 PPG).

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Stanford

L 66-62

Home

2/23/2022

Colorado

L 86-83

Away

2/26/2022

Utah

W 73-65

Away

3/3/2022

UCLA

W 63-60

Home

3/4/2022

Utah

L 80-73

Home

3/19/2022

Belmont

-

Home

Belmont Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

W 88-50

Home

2/24/2022

Murray State

W 85-79

Away

2/26/2022

Tennessee State

W 82-44

Home

3/4/2022

Austin Peay

W 63-51

Home

3/5/2022

Tennessee Tech

W 51-29

Home

3/19/2022

Oregon

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Belmont vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17918149
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17926200
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for the ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Jozy Altidore (14) reacts during the second half against Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Bishop Ryan High School vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA Championships, Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy