Tune in to see the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (21-11) and the No. 12 seed Belmont Bruins (22-7) meet on Saturday at 5:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Belmont

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Belmont

The 69.2 points per game the Ducks record are 13.7 more points than the Bruins allow (55.5).

When Oregon totals more than 55.5 points, it is 18-8.

When Belmont gives up fewer than 69.2 points, it is 18-3.

The Bruins put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 59.0 the Ducks give up to opponents.

Belmont is 18-4 when it scores more than 59.0 points.

Oregon is 19-6 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Ducks are at the 82nd spot in the country's scoring charts (69.2 PPG), while the Bruins allow the 22nd-fewest points per game (55.5) in the country.

The 75th-ranked scoring college basketball team (69.4 PPG) is Belmont, while the Oregon squad ranks 82nd in the country defensively (59.0 PPG).

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Stanford L 66-62 Home 2/23/2022 Colorado L 86-83 Away 2/26/2022 Utah W 73-65 Away 3/3/2022 UCLA W 63-60 Home 3/4/2022 Utah L 80-73 Home 3/19/2022 Belmont - Home

