How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

Oregon and Cal look to avoid losing their second straight game on Sunday afternoon when they hook up in Pac-12 action.

Oregon hits the road on Sunday afternoon looking to get its first Pac-12 win of the year after it lost to No. 2 Stanford on Friday. The Ducks got down early and couldn't get back into the game.

How to Watch Oregon at Cal in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped Oregon's record to 8-5 on the season and 0-1 in the Pac-12. It has been a back and forth season for the Ducks, as they have won three in a row twice, but had a three-game losing streak in between those runs.

Sunday the Ducks will look to get back in the win column against a Cal team that has had its last two games postponed.

Cal lost to Washington State 69-42 on New Year's Eve in its Pac-12 opener, but have not played since. The loss to the Cougars snapped a three-game winning streak for the Golden Bears and was just their third loss of the year.

Cal has looked good against mid-major competition so far this season, but have yet to win a game against a major conference opponent.

Regional restrictions may apply.