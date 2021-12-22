Northwestern goes for its sixth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Oregon.

Northwestern has been red-hot since the calendar turned to December as the Wildcats have won five straight. The winning streak has them up to 9-3 on the season and has been a good bounce back after they had lost two in a row.

How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Oregon at Northwestern game on fuboTV

Tuesday the Wildcats host Oregon in their last non-conference game of the year. Northwestern has already played one Big Ten game this year, a win against Wisconsin, but will hit the thick of the conference schedule after this game.

Oregon will look to come into town and send the Wildcats home with a loss going into Big Ten play.

The Ducks will play their second straight game against a team called the Wildcats after they lost to Kansas State on Saturday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Oregon and dropped its record to 6-4.

Tuesday the Ducks will look to get back in the win column as they look to end their non-conference part of their schedule on a high note.

