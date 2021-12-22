Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern goes for its sixth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Oregon.
    Northwestern has been red-hot since the calendar turned to December as the Wildcats have won five straight. The winning streak has them up to 9-3 on the season and has been a good bounce back after they had lost two in a row.

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Oregon at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tuesday the Wildcats host Oregon in their last non-conference game of the year. Northwestern has already played one Big Ten game this year, a win against Wisconsin, but will hit the thick of the conference schedule after this game.

    Oregon will look to come into town and send the Wildcats home with a loss going into Big Ten play.

    The Ducks will play their second straight game against a team called the Wildcats after they lost to Kansas State on Saturday.

    The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Oregon and dropped its record to 6-4. 

    Tuesday the Ducks will look to get back in the win column as they look to end their non-conference part of their schedule on a high note.

    Oregon at Northwestern in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
