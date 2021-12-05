Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon at Portland in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can the Ducks end a three-game losing streak on Saturday when they visit the Pilots?
    No. 18 Oregon (3-3) will visit Portland (6-1) on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

    Oregon opened the season with blowout wins over Idaho State and Dixie State, but then beat Oklahoma by just five in the Battle 4 Atlantis, before losing to No. 1 South Carolina and then No. 23 South Florida. The streak continued on Wednesday as the Ducks lost to UC Davis. 

    The Ducks rank 33rd in points per 100 possessions, with Ahlise Hurst leading the team in points per game at 12.2. Injuries to Nyara Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao have limited the team's ceiling so far.

    As for Portland and its 6-1 record, the team is 4-1 if you filter out non-Division I opponents. The team lost to defending champion Stanford.

    The team is 30th in points per game against Division I teams, with Alex Fowler averaging 14.0 PPG in those five contests. The team has struggled from deep, ranking 334th in three-point field goal percentage.

    Oregon won 85-52 when these teams met last season. Portland has won five of the 34 all-time meetings between the programs.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Oregon at Portland

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
