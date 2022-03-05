Oregon has won 13 in a row against Utah as they meet in the Pac-12 semifinals.

The Utah Utes (19-10) will make their first appearance in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament when they take on the Oregon Ducks (20-10) in Las Vegas on Friday night.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

After setting a Pac-12 tournament record for most points in a single quarter, Utah built a 29-13 lead after the opening frame to bury Washington State early in the contest. The Utes closed out the first quarter on a 15-0 run and never looked back, defeating the Cougars 70-59.

As for Oregon, they traded blows with UCLA in a nail-bitter that ended in a 63-60 victory for the Ducks. Oregon made big plays at both ends down the stretch, including a crucial steal by Sedona Prince in the closing seconds to set up the game-ceiling free throws by Endyia Rogers.

Oregon and Utah met in a regular season matchup less than ten days ago, with the Ducks prevailing 73-65 over the Utes. Currently, Oregon has won 13 games in a row over Utah.

The Utes will look to exercise their demons against Oregon and reach the Pac-12 tournament finals for the first time in program history.

