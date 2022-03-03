Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: California vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jayda Curry looks to lead the California Golden Bears over the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament today.

The first round of the Pac-12 Tournament gets underway today with a pair of games, highlighted by the nightcap of California (11-12) and Utah (17-10). The Golden Bears finished near the bottom of the conference, but have one of the best and most dynamic freshmen in the country in Jayda Curry who is hoping to grow her legend today with an upset win over the Utes.

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: California vs. Utah in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 2, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: California vs. Utah in Women's Basketball online with fuboTV:

Curry is the future of the Pac-12 and should have a lot of success in her future, but this year she is looking to build on her freshman season with team success in the Pac-12 Tournament:

This is the second game this season between these two teams with one being postponed then canceled. In that first game, the Utes won 80-75 in overtime after a game of runs.

The first period belonged to the Golden Bears, jumping out to a 22-11 lead before the Utes had their run in the second period (24-8) to get things back on track. After a small flurry and a comeback in the final period, overtime belonged to the Utes.

Gianna Kneepkens led the way for the Utes with 21 points and nine rebounds with Kennady McQueen (18 points) and Dasia Young (13 points) combining for 31 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

For the Golden Bears, they had a very balanced attack as Curry was more or less held in line with 15 points and four assists, with three others in double-figures for the team.

Dalayah Daniels led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds with Evelien Lutje Schiphot adding in 16 points and eight rebounds.

This should be a very competitive game with both teams looking to advance to the second round against the surprise team of the conference, Washington State.



How To Watch

March
2
2022

Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: California vs. Utah in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

cal women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: California vs. Utah

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
