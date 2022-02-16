Pacific (6-17) takes on Pepperdine (7-12) in a West Coast Conference women's college basketball game.

How to Watch Pacific at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

TV: Stadium 2

Pepperdine is 3-7 in conference play and is on a three-game losing streak. The team lost to San Diego on Saturday 63-53.

Pacific is 3-9 in conference play and is coming off of a 79-74 win over Portland, which ended a four-game losing streak.

These two teams last met in January, with Pacific winning 65-58.

Elizabeth Elliott scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the win and added six rebounds, one block and one steal. Anaya James added 13 points, with Erica Adams scoring 12 points and swiping away three steals.

As for Pepperdine, Becky Obinma scored 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting off the bench to lead the team and also pulled down eight rebounds. Jayla Ruffus-Milner added in 11 points and nine rebounds, while Meaali'i Amosa had nine points, 10 rebounds, one block and two steals.

Pacific has now won three games in a row in the series.

