Penn State goes for its fourth straight win in women's college basketball on Thursday night when it travels to No. 10 Maryland.

Penn State travels to Maryland for its first game since Dec. 18. The Nittany Lions have had their last three games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

It has been a tough time to take a break as Penn State had won three straight before the pause. It was the best the Nittany Lions had played all year as they were coming off a four-game losing streak that included a loss to Indiana in their Big Ten opener.

Thursday, they get a tough test as they travel to No. 10 Maryland.

The Terrapins are coming off a tough overtime loss to Indiana on Sunday. They finished the game on a 9-1 run to send the game to overtime, but the Hoosiers took control in the extra session to get the win.

The loss dropped Maryland to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins may have four losses, but all four have come against teams in the top ten.

They haven't shied away from good competition this year, but they need to make sure they take care of a pesky Penn State team if they want to stay near the top of the conference standings.

