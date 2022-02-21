Penn State (10–15) heads to East Lansing on Monday to face Michigan State (14–11) in a Big Ten women's basketball matchup.

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Spartans are 8–6 in conference play and 10–3 at home this season. The team is coming off of a 74–67 win over Wisconsin and recently defeated then No. 4 Michigan.

Penn State is 4–11 in conference play and just 2–8 on the road this season, but the team did beat Nebraska 83–76 in its most recent game, which ended an eight-game losing streak.

These teams last met in January. with Michigan State winning 79-58.

Nia Clouden scored 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting for the winning side and also added five rebounds and five assists. Four other Spartans scored in double figures, led by 15 apiece from Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks. Tamara Farquhar pulled down 15 rebounds in the victory.

Penn State was led by 19 points from Makenna Marisa, who shot 6-for-13 from the floor. Leilani Kapinus added 10 points and seven rebounds.

