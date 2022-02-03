How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

Nebraska hosts Penn State on Thursday night looking to win its fourth straight game in women's college basketball.

Nebraska looks to extend its three-game winning streak on Thursday night when it plays Penn State. The Cornhuskers have defeated Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers over the last week to get them back on track.

They had lost three straight before their winning streak including two against rival Iowa.

Nebraska is now just 5-4 in the Big Ten but is the only team to beat Michigan in the conference this year, they just haven't been consistent since that win.

Thursday, the Cornhuskers hope to get that fourth straight win as they look to regain their form from the beginning of the year when they started 12-0.

Penn State, though, will look to snap Nebraska's winning streak as it tries to win for the first time since Jan. 20.

The Lady Lions have lost four straight and are now just 3-7 in the Big Ten and 9-11 overall.

They have had a tough time recently as they suffered bad losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Thursday, they hope they can snap out of their funk and pick up a big upset of the Cornhuskers.

