How to Watch Penn State at Boston College in Women's College V

Penn State and Boston College face off in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

The Penn State women's basketball team (4-3) will go on the road Thursday to face Boston College (5-1) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Penn State at Boston College in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream Penn State at Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State has faced three teams that were superior on paper, Iowa State, Clemson and Kent State, and lost to each. The team's best win was over St. John's.

Penn State ranks 14th in Division I in points per game at 80.7, led by 22.4 per game from Makenna Marisa, who is shooting 46.8% from the floor and 39.6% from three, while also adding 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per contest. Penn State is 35th in the country in steals per game.

The Eagles are 51st in scoring offense and average margin per game. The team has shot well inside the arc, ranking 10th in two-point field goal percentage. Taylor Soule is averaging 19.0 PPG and shooting 66.7% from the floor, while Marnelle Garraud is averaging 5.0 assists per night for a team that ranks 20th in assists per game.

These teams last met in 2016, with Penn State winning 60-56.

