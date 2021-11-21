Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State at Clemson in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Clemson end a two-game losing streak against undefeated Penn State in this women's college basketball showdown?
    Author:

    Penn State (3-0) already has a third of its 2020-21 win total through just three games. The team will look for win No. 4 on Sunday against Clemson (1-2).

    How to Watch Penn State at Clemson in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Penn State at Clemson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers are coming off of a blowout loss to No. 1 South Carolina, falling 76-45. The offense has looked much better when not facing the Gamecocks though, so don't let that loss color your understanding of this Clemson team too much.

    Kiara Lewis and Delicia Washington lead the team in scoring at 12.7 points each. Lewis is the leading rebounder at 7.0 per contest.

    Meanwhile, Penn State enters this game undefeated, with double-digit wins over LIU, Rider and Delaware State to open the season. It's not the strongest competition, but Lions fans still have to feel good about how well the team is handling opponents it has faced so far.

    Makenna Marisa leads the team in scoring at 23.0 points per game. Per Her Hoop Stats, Marisa ranks 11th in points per game, seventh in three-pointers made per game, 24th in assists per game and 21st in steals per game.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Penn State winning 68-55. Marisa had just six points in that game but was taking on a much lesser load that season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Penn State at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
