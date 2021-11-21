Can Clemson end a two-game losing streak against undefeated Penn State in this women's college basketball showdown?

Penn State (3-0) already has a third of its 2020-21 win total through just three games. The team will look for win No. 4 on Sunday against Clemson (1-2).

How to Watch Penn State at Clemson in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream Penn State at Clemson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers are coming off of a blowout loss to No. 1 South Carolina, falling 76-45. The offense has looked much better when not facing the Gamecocks though, so don't let that loss color your understanding of this Clemson team too much.

Kiara Lewis and Delicia Washington lead the team in scoring at 12.7 points each. Lewis is the leading rebounder at 7.0 per contest.

Meanwhile, Penn State enters this game undefeated, with double-digit wins over LIU, Rider and Delaware State to open the season. It's not the strongest competition, but Lions fans still have to feel good about how well the team is handling opponents it has faced so far.

Makenna Marisa leads the team in scoring at 23.0 points per game. Per Her Hoop Stats, Marisa ranks 11th in points per game, seventh in three-pointers made per game, 24th in assists per game and 21st in steals per game.

These teams last met in 2019, with Penn State winning 68-55. Marisa had just six points in that game but was taking on a much lesser load that season.

