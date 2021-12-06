Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Penn State at Indiana in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 6 Indiana hosts Penn State to open Big Ten play Monday in NCAA women's basketball.
    Author:

    The Penn State women's basketball team (4–4) will go on the road Monday to face No. 6 Indiana (5–2) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

    How to Watch Penn State at Indiana in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Penn State at Indiana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana's two losses have come against two of the best teams in the country, falling to No. 2 NC State and No. 4 Stanford. Its best win came against No. 16 Kentucky. The Hoosiers won that game 88–67.

    Indiana's tough schedule has impacted its numbers, as it is 88th in scoring offense and 98th in scoring defense despite its high ranking.

    Mackenzie Holmes leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game on 55.3% shooting.

    Penn State sits at .500 on the year. The Nittany Lions are 17th in scoring offense but 308th in scoring defense. Makenna Marisa leads the team in scoring at 21.4 points per game.

    These teams last met in February, with Indiana winning 90–65. The Hoosiers have won eight of the last nine meetings, including four in a row.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Penn State at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Indiana

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arkansas vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy