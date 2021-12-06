No. 6 Indiana hosts Penn State to open Big Ten play Monday in NCAA women's basketball.

The Penn State women's basketball team (4–4) will go on the road Monday to face No. 6 Indiana (5–2) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

How to Watch Penn State at Indiana in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana's two losses have come against two of the best teams in the country, falling to No. 2 NC State and No. 4 Stanford. Its best win came against No. 16 Kentucky. The Hoosiers won that game 88–67.

Indiana's tough schedule has impacted its numbers, as it is 88th in scoring offense and 98th in scoring defense despite its high ranking.

Mackenzie Holmes leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game on 55.3% shooting.

Penn State sits at .500 on the year. The Nittany Lions are 17th in scoring offense but 308th in scoring defense. Makenna Marisa leads the team in scoring at 21.4 points per game.

These teams last met in February, with Indiana winning 90–65. The Hoosiers have won eight of the last nine meetings, including four in a row.

