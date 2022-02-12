Harvard looks to extend its winning streak today with a win over the University of Pennsylvania.

The Crimson are currently riding a five-game winning streak and are hoping to extend it to six games with a win over Penn today.

How to Watch Penn vs Harvard today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Harvard is 6-3 in the conference and looking to challenge Princeton for the No. 1 spot in the Ivy League standings.

Penn is in a bit of a different spot. The Quakers started 2-0 in conference play but dropped five consecutive games. They are coming off a win over Cornell, but are now just 3-5 in conference play.

The Crimson are in a very good spot to extend their streak and go on to win the conference, but they'll have to win the games they are supposed to win. They came away with a victory the last time the two schools met on Jan. 29, so Harvard will be looking to sweep Penn today.

Ivy League basketball has been very competitive this year and will look to provide an entertaining game. Tune in to NESN to see if Penn will play spoiler to Harvard's attempt at winning the conference.

