Pennsylvania takes on Princeton in women's college basketball on Friday night in this intriguing matchup.

The Ivy League foes renew their rivalry as Princeton (20-4) looks to extend a 13-game win streak when it hosts Pennsylvania (12-13) on Friday.

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Princeton in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Princeton has two games remaining against conference rivals in an attempt to run the table in the Ivy League this season. Currently, the Tigers are a perfect 12-0 in conference play.

The Tigers have also won five in a row against Pennsylvania, including a 70-50 victory over the Quakers earlier this season. Princeton led nearly the entire game after pulling away at the end of the first quarter.

Princeton was led by 22 points from Julia Cunningham, while Abby Meyers (11 points and 10 rebounds) and Ellie Mitchell (10 points and 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles in the victory.

Most recently, Kaitlyn Chen’s 27 points led Princeton to a 73-53 victory over Columbia on Wednesday. Penn also won its last contest with a 70-54 win over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Princeton now looks to take down their Ivy League rivals on Senior Day at Jadwin Gymnasium on Friday night.

