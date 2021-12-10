How to Watch Pennsylvania at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

The Stony Brook women's basketball team (7–1) will play host to Pennsylvania (4–6) on Friday night in a nonconference contest at Island Federal Arena.

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Stony Brook hasn't played in over a week, as Tuesday's game against Marist was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Marist program.

All seven of Stony Brook's wins have come against Division I opponents, including two wins over teams with a Her Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100 in Rutgers and Columbia. The team's only loss came to Fordham, a team that ranks 55th in that metric and 14th in RPI.

The Seawolves average 71.0 points per game, with Gigi Gonzalez leading the team with 13.6 per contest.

The Quakers have won four games overall but just three against Division I opponents, though one of those win came against a strong Lehigh team that ranks 70th in HHS rating.

But that was the team's only win against a team that ranks in the top 200 in that metric. The team is 1–6 against such opponents this season.

Penn scores 62.1 points per game while allowing 63.0. Kayla Padilla averages 22.8 points per game against Division I opponents while also adding 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

This is the first time these programs have met since 2001, when Stony Brook won 77–56. The series record is tied at 1–1.

