Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pennsylvania at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Penn and Stony Brook face off in a women's hoops contest Friday night.
    Author:

    The Stony Brook women's basketball team (7–1) will play host to Pennsylvania (4–6) on Friday night in a nonconference contest at Island Federal Arena.

    How to Watch Pennsylvania at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live Stream Pennsylvania at Stony Brook on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stony Brook hasn't played in over a week, as Tuesday's game against Marist was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Marist program.

    All seven of Stony Brook's wins have come against Division I opponents, including two wins over teams with a Her Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100 in Rutgers and Columbia. The team's only loss came to Fordham, a team that ranks 55th in that metric and 14th in RPI.

    The Seawolves average 71.0 points per game, with Gigi Gonzalez leading the team with 13.6 per contest. 

    The Quakers have won four games overall but just three against Division I opponents, though one of those win came against a strong Lehigh team that ranks 70th in HHS rating.

    But that was the team's only win against a team that ranks in the top 200 in that metric. The team is 1–6 against such opponents this season.

    Penn scores 62.1 points per game while allowing 63.0. Kayla Padilla averages 22.8 points per game against Division I opponents while also adding 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

    This is the first time these programs have met since 2001, when Stony Brook won 77–56. The series record is tied at 1–1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Pennsylvania at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 Challenge

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_3203536
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic

    3 minutes ago
    michigan state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Princeton vs. Providence in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy