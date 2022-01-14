Pepperdine will open up West Coast Conference play by traveling to Northern California to face Santa Clara.

It's been 26 days since Pepperdine's last game, while it's been 23 days for Santa Clara. Thursday also marks the first conference game for Santa Clara.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Pepperdine (4-5) defeated Boise State 56-54 even though the Broncos outscored the Waves in three of the four quarters. Pepperdine outscored Boise State by 12 points in the second quarter.

Cheyenne Givens led the way with 14 points, shooting 6-for-7. Becky Obinma and Ally Stedman each put up nine points.

In its last non-conference game, Santa Clara (6-4) beat Holy Names, a private school in Oakland, 88-30. It was tied for the sixth largest win in program history. Santa Clara shot 47.4 % from the field, while holding Holy Names to just 25.7 %.

The Broncos forced 33 turnovers, while committing 10 and had a 49-5 edge in points off turnovers. Shayley Harris set career-highs with 16 points and eight rebounds and four other Broncos scored in double-digits.

Santa Clara and Pepperdine have a close overall series record (42-41), with the Broncos having the one-game advantage. The Waves have won four of the last six meetings. The two losses were during the 2020-21 season and Pepperdine only lost by a combined 13 points.

