Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 20 UCLA looks to start the season on a high note when it takes on Pepperdine in its basketball opener.
    Author:

    No. 20 UCLA will play host to Pepperdine on Wednesday in the first game of the season for both teams.

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

    Watch Pepperdine at UCLA online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bruins were a three-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, losing in the second round to Texas. Michaela Onyenwere departed for the WNBA, but the team brought in Cincinnati transfer Illmar'I Thomas to help bolster the frontcourt. Thomas was the American Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Thomas joins Natalie Chou and Charisma Osborne on what should be a UCLA team that competes with Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona for second place in the Pac-12 behind Stanford.

    Pepperdine struggled last season, going 5-18. The team ranked 292nd in average margin per game.

    The Waves bring back four starters from last year's team, including Malia Bambrick, who was second on the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game. She shot 36.3% from deep.

    Overall, 11 players return from last year's team. In a college basketball landscape that was full of transfers, Pepperdine's consistency could allow the team to improve this season.

    UCLA won the last meeting of these teams during the 2013-14 season. In 19 meetings, the Bruins have 16 wins.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Pepperdine at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122940
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_10735204
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17123004
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Norman Powell (right) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Youngstown State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shake hands after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy