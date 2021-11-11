How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

No. 20 UCLA looks to start the season on a high note when it takes on Pepperdine in its basketball opener.

No. 20 UCLA will play host to Pepperdine on Wednesday in the first game of the season for both teams.

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

The Bruins were a three-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, losing in the second round to Texas. Michaela Onyenwere departed for the WNBA, but the team brought in Cincinnati transfer Illmar'I Thomas to help bolster the frontcourt. Thomas was the American Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Thomas joins Natalie Chou and Charisma Osborne on what should be a UCLA team that competes with Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona for second place in the Pac-12 behind Stanford.

Pepperdine struggled last season, going 5-18. The team ranked 292nd in average margin per game.

The Waves bring back four starters from last year's team, including Malia Bambrick, who was second on the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game. She shot 36.3% from deep.

Overall, 11 players return from last year's team. In a college basketball landscape that was full of transfers, Pepperdine's consistency could allow the team to improve this season.

UCLA won the last meeting of these teams during the 2013-14 season. In 19 meetings, the Bruins have 16 wins.

