Miami looks to win a home game against Pitt to move up the ACC standings.

In this ACC women's basketball matchup, Pittsburgh takes on Miami. Both teams will look to move up in the ACC standings.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 71-55 victory over Virginia on Tuesday night while the Panthers are playing their fourth game over the last week, most recently losing to Boston College 57-69 on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Pitt at Miami in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Hurricanes are led offensively by Kelsey Marshall with a scoring average of 13.9 points and 2.9 assists per game. In their most recent win, Destiny Harden had 16 points for the Canes. Right behind her in scoring with 15 points was Marshall. Both women tallied four three-pointers to help secure Miami's fourth ACC road win of the season.

Leading the scoring for Pitt on Tuesday was Dayshanette Harris with 16 points as well. Her game against Boston College makes her 11th double-digit scoring game of the season. Despite putting up the first 10 points of the game and Harris' contributions to the score, the Panthers were unable to hold onto their lead and ultimately lost the game by 12.

While the Panthers are certainly out of tournament contention, the Hurricanes will continue to fight to make it to the ACC Tournament in just a couple of weeks.

