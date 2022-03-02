Skip to main content

How to Watch Pitt vs Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pitt and Duke battle Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the ACC Women's Tournament.

Pitt heads to the ACC Tournament looking to snap a nine-game losing streak and shock Duke in the first round.

How to Watch Pitt vs Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Pitt vs Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers have struggled in ACC play this year, but they haven't been run out of the gym. They have dropped nine straight but their worst loss was a 15-point defeat to Duke back on Feb. 3.

They have been competitive but just haven't been able to close any games out. Wednesday they hope that changes against a Duke team that has lost two straight.

The Blue Devils were blown out by rival North Carolina in their last game of the regular season and it dropped their ACC record to 7-11.

It was the second straight loss and the fifth in the last six games as Duke stumbled down the stretch.

The Blue Devils were 15-7 before this finishing stretch but have not played great over the last month.

Wednesday they will look to turn that around and get a first-round win and earn a second-round matchup with seventh-seeded Miami.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Pitt vs Duke in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

duke women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt vs Duke

By Adam Childs
57 seconds ago
Soccer

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

By Christine Brown
30 minutes ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Colorado

By Adam Childs
30 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud

By Rafael Urbina
30 minutes ago
soccer fans
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC

By Christine Brown
30 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy