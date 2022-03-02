Pitt and Duke battle Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the ACC Women's Tournament.

Pitt heads to the ACC Tournament looking to snap a nine-game losing streak and shock Duke in the first round.

How to Watch Pitt vs Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Panthers have struggled in ACC play this year, but they haven't been run out of the gym. They have dropped nine straight but their worst loss was a 15-point defeat to Duke back on Feb. 3.

They have been competitive but just haven't been able to close any games out. Wednesday they hope that changes against a Duke team that has lost two straight.

The Blue Devils were blown out by rival North Carolina in their last game of the regular season and it dropped their ACC record to 7-11.

It was the second straight loss and the fifth in the last six games as Duke stumbled down the stretch.

The Blue Devils were 15-7 before this finishing stretch but have not played great over the last month.

Wednesday they will look to turn that around and get a first-round win and earn a second-round matchup with seventh-seeded Miami.

