Pitt and Virginia will battle to pick up a win with only two games left in the regular season.

The ACC meeting between Pitt and Virginia on Sunday should be an evenly matched battle. Pitt currently sits at 11-15 on the season and just 2-13 in the ACC. Virginia is not having a much better season with an overall record of 4-20. The team has only been able to pick up a single win in conference play.

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Panthers most recently played Miami on the road. Despite a strong showing in the second half, they were not able to fight their way to a win and lost 60-50. Pitt will look to sophomore Liatu King to have another strong show after scoring 15 points against Miami. If Rita Igbokwe is able to pull down as many rebounds (13) as she did against Miami, Pitt can certainly use it to its advantage against a similarly talented team.

Virginia is coming off of a 67-54 win against Duke on Thursday. Duke scored the first basket of the game, but it proved to be their only lead. The Cavaliers were able to capitalize on the Blue Devils' scoring drought throughout the first half to head into the locker room with a 10-point lead. The win broke a 15-game losing streak for Virginia. The team will certainly try to use that momentum to knock down Pitt this afternoon.

