How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Panthers led for most of the game against Wake Forest, as they collected their first ACC victory of the season in a 65-57 win.
Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (Local)
Pitt (10-7, 1-5) was led offensively once again by Dayshanette Harris, who netted 14 points and had seven assists. The junior tied a career-high going 3-for-5 from behind the arc in the win. Jayla Everett also scored 11 points and had a career-high four blocks.
The Panthers defense has been strong, holding opponents to just 35.7% shooting from the floor this season. Pitt has held each of its first six ACC opponents to less than 45% shooting, marking the first time in program history the Panthers have done so.
Virginia Tech (13-4, 5-1) defeated rival Virginia on Tuesday in a dominating 69-52 win. Center Elizabeth Kitley tallied her seventh consecutive double-double in the game and was complimented by 17 points from Kayana Traylor and 11 points from Aisha Sheppard.
Virginia Tech is 12-5 all-time against Pitt and have won each of the last five. If the Hokies win on Thursday night it would mark the first time they have started ACC play with a 6-1 record in program history.
