How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After its first ACC victory, can Pitt pick up another on Thursday against Virginia Tech?

The Panthers led for most of the game against Wake Forest, as they collected their first ACC victory of the season in a 65-57 win. 

How to Watch Pitt vs. Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream Pitt vs. Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pitt (10-7, 1-5) was led offensively once again by Dayshanette Harris, who netted 14 points and had seven assists. The junior tied a career-high going 3-for-5 from behind the arc in the win. Jayla Everett also scored 11 points and had a career-high four blocks.

The Panthers defense has been strong, holding opponents to just 35.7% shooting from the floor this season. Pitt has held each of its first six ACC opponents to less than 45% shooting, marking the first time in program history the Panthers have done so.

Virginia Tech (13-4, 5-1) defeated rival Virginia on Tuesday in a dominating 69-52 win. Center Elizabeth Kitley tallied her seventh consecutive double-double in the game and was complimented by 17 points from Kayana Traylor and 11 points from Aisha Sheppard.

Virginia Tech is 12-5 all-time against Pitt and have won each of the last five. If the Hokies win on Thursday night it would mark the first time they have started ACC play with a 6-1 record in program history.

