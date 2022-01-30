Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pitt takes on Syracuse on Sunday in an ACC women's hoops contest.

Pittsburgh (11-9) will go on the road on Sunday to take on Syracuse (8-10) in an ACC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Pittsburgh at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers are just 2-7 in conference play, but are coming off of a 78-73 overtime win over Clemson. Dayshanette Harris led the team in scoring with 16 points on 5-for-16 shooting while also adding two rebounds and four assists while also swiping away three steals. Jayla Everett and Amber Brown each scored 10 points in the win, while Rita Igbokwe grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.

As for Syracuse, the team is 1-7 in conference play and has lost its last six games. The team is 0-7 when playing away from home, though the potential good news for Sunday is that the team is 8-3 at home.

The team lost to Notre Dame on Thursday, with Teisha Hyman scoring 22 ponts on 11-for-22 shooting in the loss. The Orange are dealing with some serious depth concerns right now, as just six players took the floor in the loss, with three players playing all 40 minutes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Pittsburgh at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Florida in Women's College Basketball

just now
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at George Washington in Men's College Basketball

just now
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Florida State in Women's College Basketball

just now
syracuse women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

just now
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

just now
Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) drives passed East Carolina Pirates forward Brandon Suggs (4) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats 107
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball

just now
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut at Providence in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
patrick-mahomes
SI Guide

Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers, Rams Battle for a Super Bowl Berth

1 hour ago
cornell
College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy