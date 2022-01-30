How to Watch Pittsburgh at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

Pittsburgh (11-9) will go on the road on Sunday to take on Syracuse (8-10) in an ACC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Pittsburgh at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers are just 2-7 in conference play, but are coming off of a 78-73 overtime win over Clemson. Dayshanette Harris led the team in scoring with 16 points on 5-for-16 shooting while also adding two rebounds and four assists while also swiping away three steals. Jayla Everett and Amber Brown each scored 10 points in the win, while Rita Igbokwe grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.

As for Syracuse, the team is 1-7 in conference play and has lost its last six games. The team is 0-7 when playing away from home, though the potential good news for Sunday is that the team is 8-3 at home.

The team lost to Notre Dame on Thursday, with Teisha Hyman scoring 22 ponts on 11-for-22 shooting in the loss. The Orange are dealing with some serious depth concerns right now, as just six players took the floor in the loss, with three players playing all 40 minutes.

Regional restrictions may apply.