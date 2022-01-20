One of two West Coast Conference women's basketball matchups on Thursday night, Portland travels to face Gonzaga.

On Thursday night, Portland will travel to face Gonzaga in an intriguing women's college basketball matchup in the West Coast Conference.

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Gonzaga enters the matchup with an impressive 12-4 record (3-0 in conference play) and on a two-game win streak, having most recently defeated San Diego 76-66 on Jan. 15.

The Lady Bulldogs are led in scoring this season by Melody Kempton and her 11.4 points per game, though as a whole, the team has four players contributing at least 10 points nightly.

Portland, on the other hand, are 11-3 on the campaign and 1-1 in conference play, entering tonight's showdown coming off of a 65-60 win over San Francisco.

The Lady Pilots are led offensively by Alex Fowler, who ranks first on the team in scoring at 16.8 points nightly while contributing 5.8 boards per contest.

These two West Coast Conference programs met just two weeks ago, with Gonzaga coming out victorious that night 76-65 behind 25 points from Kempton, who went 10-for-15 from the floor and chipped in five rebounds.

Tonight's rematch should be an interesting matchup out west. Tune into Stadium 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

