How to Watch Portland at Stanford

The defending champions look to rebound after a loss to Texas.

The Portland women's basketball team (2-0) goes on the road on Tuesday to face No. 7 Stanford (1-1), the defending NCAA champions.

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Stanford is coming off of an upset loss to Texas on Sunday that saw the Cardinal defense stifled by the Texas defense. Stanford scored 56 points, the fewest scored by the team in a regular-season game since March of 2020.

Lexie Hull led the team with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, but she was the only player on the team to make more than two field goals. Haley Jones managed to score 11 points from the foul line to boost her total scoring output to 15, but overall it was a poor offensive performance from a team that ranked 14th in points per game last season.

Portland has won both of its games by over 20 points so far. The team was picked to finish fifth in the WCC this season in the preseason poll, with Haylee Andrews and Alex Fowler making the preseason team.

Andrews is currently leading the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game, while Fowler is second at 11.5 despite averaging just 19.7 minutes per game so far. Lucy Cochrane leads the team in rebounds and blocks, with 12.0 and 3.0 per game respectively.

The team is 19th in average margin of victory.

This is the first meeting of these teams since 1985, when Stanford won 79-52. That was during current head coach Tara VanDerveer's first season as the Cardinal head coach.

