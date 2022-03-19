How to Watch Princeton vs. Kentucky NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Princeton vs Kentucky in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 Princeton looks to upset SEC foe Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in women's basketball.

Princeton enters the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country as it has won 17 straight games. The Tigers finished the Ivy League 14-0 as they earned the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Princeton vs. Kentucky in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Princeton vs. Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers won every regular-season Ivy League game by at least 12 points in one of the most dominating runs by a team in league history.

Saturday, they hope they can continue their run against a Kentucky team that is coming off an SEC tournament title.

The Wildcats beat Mississippi State in the first round of the conference tournament and then went through three ranked teams to get the surprising tournament championship.

In the finals, Kentucky upset No. 1 South Carolina 64-62. The win against the Gamecocks avenged two earlier season losses and helped it earn a berth into the NCAA tournament after being firmly on the bubble.

Both of these teams are playing great and this could be one of the most entertaining first-round matchups in this year's women's tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

NCAA First Round Princeton vs. Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrate the victory against the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16868421
High School Basketball

How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17379910
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17846434
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton vs. Kentucky NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) celebrates after cutting a piece of the net after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy