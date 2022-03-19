How to Watch Princeton vs. Kentucky NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

No. 11 Princeton looks to upset SEC foe Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in women's basketball.

Princeton enters the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country as it has won 17 straight games. The Tigers finished the Ivy League 14-0 as they earned the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Tigers won every regular-season Ivy League game by at least 12 points in one of the most dominating runs by a team in league history.

Saturday, they hope they can continue their run against a Kentucky team that is coming off an SEC tournament title.

The Wildcats beat Mississippi State in the first round of the conference tournament and then went through three ranked teams to get the surprising tournament championship.

In the finals, Kentucky upset No. 1 South Carolina 64-62. The win against the Gamecocks avenged two earlier season losses and helped it earn a berth into the NCAA tournament after being firmly on the bubble.

Both of these teams are playing great and this could be one of the most entertaining first-round matchups in this year's women's tournament.

