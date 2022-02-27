How to Watch Providence at UConn in Women's Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn looks to push its winning streak to seven games when it takes on Providence in women's basketball on Sunday.

Coming into today, No. 7 UConn (21-5) is a team that can make the Final Four as is, but the Huskies are starting to warm up the reigning National Player of the Year in Paige Bueckers as a heater to give them an added edge. They are riding a six-game winning streak and look to close the season against Providence (11-17) with a win and gain all of the momentum entering the Big East and NCAA Tournaments.

How to Watch Providence at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Providence at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The return for Bueckers was not fancy as she came off the bench for 13 minutes, went 4-for-5 from the field and looked solid. She has some rust to knock off in real game action after practicing and shooting with the team for a few weeks.

She is potentially the difference-maker in a Big East Championship this season and a run in the NCAA Tournament back to the Final Four.

In their first game this season, the Huskies beat the Friars 69-61 with a strong first half and a controlled second half for the win.

Christyn Williams led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies. She has been a driving force for the team since the Bueckers injury with the senior leading the team in scoring with 14.9 points.

Now with their full array of talent at their hands, the Huskies can fold Bueckers in as a supporting role. A sixth woman off the bench or back into a starring role if she is fit for it right away.

The Huskies might be the team to beat going forward.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Providence at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17762558
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Stars

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17767475
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at UConn in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17722610
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17539917
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Basketball

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
USATSI_15233459
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Delaware in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17772077
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy