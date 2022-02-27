How to Watch Providence at UConn in Women's Basketball

UConn looks to push its winning streak to seven games when it takes on Providence in women's basketball on Sunday.

Coming into today, No. 7 UConn (21-5) is a team that can make the Final Four as is, but the Huskies are starting to warm up the reigning National Player of the Year in Paige Bueckers as a heater to give them an added edge. They are riding a six-game winning streak and look to close the season against Providence (11-17) with a win and gain all of the momentum entering the Big East and NCAA Tournaments.

How to Watch Providence at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The return for Bueckers was not fancy as she came off the bench for 13 minutes, went 4-for-5 from the field and looked solid. She has some rust to knock off in real game action after practicing and shooting with the team for a few weeks.

She is potentially the difference-maker in a Big East Championship this season and a run in the NCAA Tournament back to the Final Four.

In their first game this season, the Huskies beat the Friars 69-61 with a strong first half and a controlled second half for the win.

Christyn Williams led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies. She has been a driving force for the team since the Bueckers injury with the senior leading the team in scoring with 14.9 points.

Now with their full array of talent at their hands, the Huskies can fold Bueckers in as a supporting role. A sixth woman off the bench or back into a starring role if she is fit for it right away.

The Huskies might be the team to beat going forward.

