How to Watch Purdue at Rutgers in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue travels to take on Rutgers on Sunday in a Big Ten clash in women's college basketball.

Purdue (15-11) looks to end a four-game road losing streak when it travels to take on Rutgers (9-17) at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Purdue at Rutgers in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

In their last matchup earlier this season, Purdue junior Jeanae Terry stunned Rutgers at the buzzer by sinking a contested layup as the horn sounded to lift the Boilermakers to a 60-58 win over the Scarlet Knights.

Terry’s buzzer-beater allowed Purdue to avoid a historic collapse, surrendering a 21-point lead in the second half, with Rutgers tying the game in the final seconds before Terry’s heroics.

The last-second game-winner was set up by a defensive stop when Cassidy Hardin and Rokia Doumbie forced a tie-up with 3.1 seconds remaining that gave the ball back to Purdue.

Now, Purdue and Rutgers meet again both coming off wins in Big Ten play earlier this week.

Purdue took down Illinois 70-54 in their last game, thanks to a team-high 14 points by Brooke Moore. As for Rutgers, they’ve won two games in a row after defeating Minnesota on Thursday. 

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Purdue at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
