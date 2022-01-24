Michigan hosts Purdue in a Big Ten battle Monday night looking for its fifth straight win.

Michigan again showed why it is a top 10 team Thursday night when it dominated Wisconsin 83–44 in women's college basketball. It was the fourth straight win for the No. 8 Wolverines and has them 6–1 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines are still one game back of first-place Indiana in the conference, but they are playing great as they continue one of the best seasons in program history.

While the win against Wisconsin was impressive, the Wolverines showed even more last Sunday when they beat No. 8 Maryland 69–49 on the road in one of their biggest wins of the year.

On Monday night, though, they will look to avoid a letdown when they host a Purdue team that is coming off a 89–67 win over Illinois.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Boilermakers, who lost to Iowa by 13 points and then to rival Indiana in overtime.

The loss to the Hoosiers was heartbreaking, as they led late in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on, as Indiana tied it late and then won 73–68 in the extra period.

Despite the loss, the Boilermakers showed they could play with the best teams in the Big Ten and Monday night they will look to pull off the huge upset against a Michigan team that is playing like one of the best teams in the country.

