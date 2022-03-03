How to Watch Purdue vs Michigan State

Purdue and Michigan State kick off day two of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Thursday morning with a big second-round battle.

Purdue comes into Indianapolis on a two-game losing streak but is looking to make a surprise run in the Big Ten Tournament starting on Thursday.

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers lost close games at Northwestern and at home against Wisconsin to end a very up-and-down year.

Purdue finished the regular season 16-13 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten. One of its Big Ten wins, though, was against Michigan State back on Jan. 9.

Thursday they will look to do it again in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State will look to avenge that loss and snap a three-game losing streak with a win.

The Spartans struggled down the stretch going just 2-6 in their last eight, but one of those wins was a huge upset over rival Michigan.

They couldn't keep that play up as the season came to an end but will look to find that same magic as they start the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday morning.

Regional restrictions may apply.