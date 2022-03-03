Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue and Michigan State kick off day two of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Thursday morning with a big second-round battle.

Purdue comes into Indianapolis on a two-game losing streak but is looking to make a surprise run in the Big Ten Tournament starting on Thursday.

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers lost close games at Northwestern and at home against Wisconsin to end a very up-and-down year.

Purdue finished the regular season 16-13 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten. One of its Big Ten wins, though, was against Michigan State back on Jan. 9.

Thursday they will look to do it again in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State will look to avenge that loss and snap a three-game losing streak with a win.

The Spartans struggled down the stretch going just 2-6 in their last eight, but one of those wins was a huge upset over rival Michigan.

They couldn't keep that play up as the season came to an end but will look to find that same magic as they start the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday morning.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Purdue vs Michigan State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise

By Kristofer Habbas
26 seconds ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs Michigan State

By Adam Childs
26 seconds ago
Basketball Fans 5
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, First Semifinal: Brimfield vs. Neogra

By Quinn Roberts
1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy