Quinnipiac travels to take on Marist in a MAAC clash in women's basketball on Wednesday.

Quinnipiac (16-9) travels to take on Marist (8-17) on Thursday as winners of three out of its last four games and an 11-5 conference record in the MAAC this season.

How to Watch Quinnipiac at Marist in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Quinnipiac at Marist game on fuboTV:

The Bobcats have a 14-7 record over Marist in program history after defeating the Red Foxes 61-50 earlier this season. Behind 15 points and 15 boards from Mikala Morris, Quinnipiac went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 57-45 lead with under three minutes remaining and the Red Foxes never recovered.

Before a big second-half surge by the Bobcats, Marist held a 26-17 lead in the first half but a 12-5 run to close out the half by Quinnipiac cut the lead to 31-29 at halftime.

In their most recent action, Mackenzie DeWees led the Bobcats to a 76-57 victory over Niagara while Marist took down Rider 70-62 thanks to a team-high 20 points by Kendall Krick on Monday.

Quinnipiac will now look to extend their winning streak over Marist to three games on Thursday.

