How to Watch Quinnipiac at Marist in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Quinnipiac travels to take on Marist in a MAAC clash in women's basketball on Wednesday.

Quinnipiac (16-9) travels to take on Marist (8-17) on Thursday as winners of three out of its last four games and an 11-5 conference record in the MAAC this season.

How to Watch Quinnipiac at Marist in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Quinnipiac at Marist game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bobcats have a 14-7 record over Marist in program history after defeating the Red Foxes 61-50 earlier this season. Behind 15 points and 15 boards from Mikala Morris, Quinnipiac went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 57-45 lead with under three minutes remaining and the Red Foxes never recovered.

Before a big second-half surge by the Bobcats, Marist held a 26-17 lead in the first half but a 12-5 run to close out the half by Quinnipiac cut the lead to 31-29 at halftime.

In their most recent action, Mackenzie DeWees led the Bobcats to a 76-57 victory over Niagara while Marist took down Rider 70-62 thanks to a team-high 20 points by Kendall Krick on Monday.

Quinnipiac will now look to extend their winning streak over Marist to three games on Thursday.

Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
30 seconds ago
