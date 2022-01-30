Richmond has lost two in a row and looks to get back in the win column against Saint Louis.

Saint Louis (6-10) will host Richmond (12-8) on Sunday in an Atlantic 10 women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Richmond at Saint Louis in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

While the Spiders have the better record overall, they're just 3-4 in conference play and have lost two games in a row, and those losses haven't been close: 77-57 to La Salle, followed by an 80-57 loss to Dayton.

Against Dayton, the Spiders shot 35.7% from the floor and were 0-for-12 in the first quarter, trailing 21-1 after that initial frame. Things steadied out after that, but the Spiders couldn't dig out of that hole. Grace Townsend scored a team-high 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the loss and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Saint Louis is 2-2 in the A10 and has won two of three, last beating VCU on Wednesday 60-55.

Natalie McNeal led the team in scoring with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds and four assists. Ciaja Harbison added 14 points, while Brooke Flowers pulled down 13 rebounds.

