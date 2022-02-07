Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State will look to avoid being upset Monday when it faces last-place Rutgers in women's college basketball.

Ohio State and Rutgers meet in an intriguing women's basketball matchup Monday, with the two programs in very different places in the Big Ten standings.

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women's Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Rutgers at Ohio State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll entering Monday and boasts a 16–4 overall record and an 8–3 record in conference play. The Buckeyes are also coming off an exciting 92–88 victory over No. 21 Iowa last week, one that saw Taylor Mikesell (24 points and five rebounds) and Jacy Sheldon (20 points and four assists) lead the way.

Rutgers, on the other hand, is 7–16 this season, winless in conference play at 0–11 and has lost nine games in a row. And the Scarlet Knights have to play this game in Columbus.

Ohio State has aspirations of a deep run in the NCAA tournament while Rutgers is already building towards the future.

Will Rutgers be able to shock the women's college basketball world? Or will Ohio State continue its impressive campaign? Tune to the Big Ten Network at 6 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Rutgers at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at NC State

57 seconds ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

57 seconds ago
ayo-dosunmu
SI Guide

Suns, Bulls Meet in Battle of Potential Top Seeds

31 minutes ago
Hofstra Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Hofstra in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Boston University Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch The Beanpot: Boston University vs. Harvard

1 hour ago
loyola marymount women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Spezia
Serie A

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Spezia

3 hours ago
Paris FC Amiens Ligue 2
Soccer

How to Watch Paris FC vs. AC Ajaccio

3 hours ago
imago1008212582h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Tondela vs. Benfica

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy