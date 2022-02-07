How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

Ohio State will look to avoid being upset Monday when it faces last-place Rutgers in women's college basketball.

Ohio State and Rutgers meet in an intriguing women's basketball matchup Monday, with the two programs in very different places in the Big Ten standings.

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women's Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll entering Monday and boasts a 16–4 overall record and an 8–3 record in conference play. The Buckeyes are also coming off an exciting 92–88 victory over No. 21 Iowa last week, one that saw Taylor Mikesell (24 points and five rebounds) and Jacy Sheldon (20 points and four assists) lead the way.

Rutgers, on the other hand, is 7–16 this season, winless in conference play at 0–11 and has lost nine games in a row. And the Scarlet Knights have to play this game in Columbus.

Ohio State has aspirations of a deep run in the NCAA tournament while Rutgers is already building towards the future.

Will Rutgers be able to shock the women's college basketball world? Or will Ohio State continue its impressive campaign? Tune to the Big Ten Network at 6 p.m. ET to find out.

