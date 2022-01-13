Northwestern and Rutgers square off on Thursday in an unexpected matchup after a Big Ten schedule shuffle of games due to multiple postponements.

While the Wildcats were originally suppose to play a road game at Illinois, Northwestern now plays Rutgers at home.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network +

Northwestern (10-4, 2-1) shocked many from around the country last Thursday with a 77-69 road win over the then-No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes. Returning home on Sunday, Northwestern compiled another strong effort against Ohio State, but fell just short in a 74-61 loss.

Senior point guard Veronica Burton has shined bright to begin 2022. The back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is second in the nation in steals per game with 4.14 and ranks 10th in assist-turnover ratio at 2.93. In the last two games she's averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and 5.5 assists.

The Wildcats face a Rutgers (7-10, 0-5) squad that has struggled to begin Big Ten play. With no wins in conference play, Rutgers has also dropped three straight games across all competitions.

However, Northwestern and Rutgers have traded blows recently in the all-time series, which Northwestern leads 6-5.

