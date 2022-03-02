How to Watch Rutgers vs Penn State

Rutgers and Penn State open the Big Ten Women's tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a first-round clash.

Rutgers heads into the Big Ten Tournament after beating Illinois on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, but it was just their third win in conference play.

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers had a tough time in the Big Ten this year, but are looking to get hot in the tournament and pull off a couple of upsets.

Wednesday it starts with a game against a Penn State team it beat 71-62 on Feb. 13.

The Nittany Lions beat Rutgers the first time they played but failed to get the season sweep.

It was a tough loss to the Scarlet Knights, but they would win their next two games against a good Nebraska team and Michigan State.

Penn State couldn't keep up the momentum, though, as it lost its last two regular-season games against Ohio State and Minnesota.

Wednesday, the Nittany Lions will look to snap the losing streak and pick up a first-round win against Rutgers and earn a date with fifth-seeded Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.