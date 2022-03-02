How to Watch Rutgers vs Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rutgers heads into the Big Ten Tournament after beating Illinois on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, but it was just their third win in conference play.
How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State in Women's College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 2, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Rutgers had a tough time in the Big Ten this year, but are looking to get hot in the tournament and pull off a couple of upsets.
Wednesday it starts with a game against a Penn State team it beat 71-62 on Feb. 13.
The Nittany Lions beat Rutgers the first time they played but failed to get the season sweep.
It was a tough loss to the Scarlet Knights, but they would win their next two games against a good Nebraska team and Michigan State.
Penn State couldn't keep up the momentum, though, as it lost its last two regular-season games against Ohio State and Minnesota.
Wednesday, the Nittany Lions will look to snap the losing streak and pick up a first-round win against Rutgers and earn a date with fifth-seeded Indiana on Thursday afternoon.
