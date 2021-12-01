Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Rutgers at Pitt in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rutgers and Pitt meet in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Rutgers has won 16 of the last 17 games.
    Author:

    The Rutgers women's basketball team (4-4) will face Pitt (5-2) on Wednesday in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch Rutgers at Pitt in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Rutgers at Pitt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rutgers has lost all three of its games against opponents ranked in the Top 100.  Without last year's star guard Arella Guirantes, the Scarlet Knights' offense ranks 295th in points per game, led by Osh Brown's 8.3 points per contest. Rutgers ranks 28th in steals per game and 34th in blocks per game.

    Pitt ranks 85th in PPG, led by Jayla Everett at 18.3 PPG. The team leads Division I in free throw attempts, as well as in total rebounds per game. Three Panthers average at least five rebounds, led by Liatu King's 10.3 per game.

    Rutgers is 26-3 all-time against Pitt, though the teams haven't met since 2012. Rutgers has won 16 of the last 17 games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Rutgers at Pitt

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 5
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Rutgers at Pitt

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    juwan-howard
    SI Guide

    Michigan, North Carolina Clash in Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy