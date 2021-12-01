Rutgers and Pitt meet in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Rutgers has won 16 of the last 17 games.

The Rutgers women's basketball team (4-4) will face Pitt (5-2) on Wednesday in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Rutgers at Pitt in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Rutgers has lost all three of its games against opponents ranked in the Top 100. Without last year's star guard Arella Guirantes, the Scarlet Knights' offense ranks 295th in points per game, led by Osh Brown's 8.3 points per contest. Rutgers ranks 28th in steals per game and 34th in blocks per game.

Pitt ranks 85th in PPG, led by Jayla Everett at 18.3 PPG. The team leads Division I in free throw attempts, as well as in total rebounds per game. Three Panthers average at least five rebounds, led by Liatu King's 10.3 per game.

Rutgers is 26-3 all-time against Pitt, though the teams haven't met since 2012. Rutgers has won 16 of the last 17 games.

