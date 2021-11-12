How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

Drexel looks to rebound after a close season-opening loss when it takes on Saint Joseph's.

Drexel (0-1) will host Saint Joseph's (1-0) on Friday night in a women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Drexel comes into this game off of a 52-50 loss to Marist. Three Drexel players scored in double figures in the loss, led by Hannah Nihill with 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Nihill played all 40 minutes of the loss, while Tessa Brugler and Keishana Washington each played 39 minutes. The Dragons only played two players off the bench, with neither attempting a shot.

Drexel won the CAA last year, then lost to Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

As for Saint Joseph's, the Hawks were 7-10 last season with the season ending in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

It opened this year with a win, defeating Maryland Eastern Shore 84-49. It held its opponent to just 23.8% shooting while three Hawks scored in double figures, led by Katie Jekot's 16 points in 19 minutes. Because they were playing against a weak opponent, the Hawks were able to give plenty of minutes to the bench, keeping key players fresh for Friday's contest.

Drexel won the last meeting of these teams in 2019 by a 62-52 margin, extending its win streak over Saint Joseph's to four games.

