Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Drexel looks to rebound after a close season-opening loss when it takes on Saint Joseph's.
    Author:

    Drexel (0-1) will host Saint Joseph's (1-0) on Friday night in a women's college basketball contest.

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Drexel comes into this game off of a 52-50 loss to Marist. Three Drexel players scored in double figures in the loss, led by Hannah Nihill with 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Nihill played all 40 minutes of the loss, while Tessa Brugler and Keishana Washington each played 39 minutes. The Dragons only played two players off the bench, with neither attempting a shot.

    Drexel won the CAA last year, then lost to Georgia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

    As for Saint Joseph's, the Hawks were 7-10 last season with the season ending in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

    It opened this year with a win, defeating Maryland Eastern Shore 84-49. It held its opponent to just 23.8% shooting while three Hawks scored in double figures, led by Katie Jekot's 16 points in 19 minutes. Because they were playing against a weak opponent, the Hawks were able to give plenty of minutes to the bench, keeping key players fresh for Friday's contest.

    Drexel won the last meeting of these teams in 2019 by a 62-52 margin, extending its win streak over Saint Joseph's to four games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Saint Joseph's at Drexel

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington (21) tries to shoot between Michigan Wolverines forward Hailey Brown (15) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during overtime in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

    17 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17135369
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Thunder

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17135027
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Grizzlies

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17134483
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Pelicans

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_15776053
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UTSA at Oklahoma

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866714 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_16422427
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    17 seconds ago
    Nov 11, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) shoots over Army Black Knights guard Josh Caldwell (0) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Army vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy