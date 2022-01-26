Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Fordham in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fordham will look to get back on track against Saint Joseph's when the teams square off on Wednesday in the Bronx.

Fordham saw a four-game win streak snapped in Sunday's 52-48 loss at Dayton. The Rams led for over 22 minutes of the contest and took a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Flyers finished the game on an 11-0 run over the final three minutes.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Fordham in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Saint Joseph's vs. Fordham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams (13-5, 4-2) spread the ball around well, with four players averaging at least eight points per game. Anna DeWolfe leads the team with 19.8 points per game and is shooting 41.1% overall and 33.6% from long range.

St. Joe's (6-10, 2-2) beat St. Bonaventure 77-70 in its last game. Going into the second half with the score tied, the Hawks outscored the Bonnies in the final two quarters to win. 

Four Hawks tallied double digit scoring totals, led by freshman Mackenzie Smith with a career high 25 points. Smith also posted a game high eight rebounds – the best of her career. Freshman Talya Brugler posted her second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

In the most recent meeting last February, Fordham held the Hawks to just 36 points in a 51-36 win in the Bronx.

Regional restrictions may apply.

