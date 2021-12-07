The Saint Joseph's women's basketball team (2–6) will go on the road on Tuesday to take on Pennsylvania (4–5) in a nonconference contest.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Pennsylvania in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saint Joseph's is 352nd in pace this season, which helps explain why the team is 72nd in scoring defense despite its poor record. The team is coming off of a 52–49 win over Yale, the team's first victory since its season opener against Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Hawks are led in scoring by Kaliah Henderson at 9.8 points per contest. Katie Jekot has been a key part of the team too, averaging 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

As for Penn, the Quakers have lost four in a row, most recently falling 77–55 to Duke.

Kayla Padilla leads the team in scoring at 22.5 points per game, but has played in just four games. In fact, only one player, Jordan Obi, has started in each of the team's seven games. Obi is averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

These teams last met in 2019, with Penn winning 55–45. The Quakers have won the last three meetings. Before that, the team had two wins in the first 14 matchups between these two programs.

