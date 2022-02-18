Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga has its eyes set on the AP Top 25 in women's basketball, as it takes on Saint Mary's on Thursday night.

Gonzaga (20-5) looks to stay hot as it inches towards the AP Top 25 list at home against Saint Mary’s (12-12) on Thursday.

How to Watch Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Kaylynee Truong leads the Bulldogs following a 22-point performance in their 83-82 victory over San Francisco on Saturday. Melody Kempton’s last-second layup that put the Zags in the winner’s circle in thrilling fashion after a late turnover by San Francisco led to a Gonzaga win.

After Kempton’s heroics gave Gonzaga the edge last time out, the Bulldogs are a perfect 9-0 this season when they put up more than 71 points.

The Gaels have lost two straight games as they fell to BYU 84-69 in the team’s last action on Sunday. Saint Mary’s couldn’t keep pace with the Cougars despite 17 points from Ali Bamberger. Bamberger is the Gaels’ top scorer this season, averaging 15.5 points per game.

In their last matchup earlier this season, Gonzaga pulled away from Saint Mary’s by out-scoring the Gaels 25-13 in the fourth quarter, leading to a 66-53 win for the Bulldogs. 

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

